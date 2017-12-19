Burger King is here!

–Finance Minister sees it as ‘a trust in Guyana’s growing economy’

WITH immediate plans to develop six stores within the next few years, which translates into over 400 direct jobs for Guyanese, Corum Group on Monday evening opened the country’s first Burger King Franchise.

And where else but at the junction of one of Georgetown’s busiest shopping areas: Regent and Camp Streets.

According to Clairmont Cummings, one of the Directors of the Corum Group — known for having one of the country’s most exquisite night spots and restaurants, and most recently adding the Pizza Hut brand to their repertoire — the opening of Burger King here represents their continued desire to bring to Guyana a First World experience.

Cummings was candid in his address, highlighting the tireless work done over the last two years in order to be given the greenlight by the principals of Burger King, a company founded in 1953 as InstaBurger King, a restaurant chain based in Jacksonville, Florida.

He said that Corum is more than happy to add to the over 15,000 Burger King locations worldwide, and promised to bring the same experience and taste to these shores.

It was also announced that the company will, very soon, be opening another Burger King outlet at the ever-popular Giftland Mall at Turkeyen, on the lower East Coast.

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, who delivered the keynote address, said he’s pleased that such an initiative is coming from a group of young Guyanese who, in spite of the odds and the naysayers, put the proverbial money where their mouth is and invested in our country’s development.

Said the Minister: “The Corum Group, perhaps recognising that Guyana is on the cusp of an exciting new phase of development, seems to have embarked on a journey that includes capitalising on the myriad of gaps within the local food industry.

“It dawned upon me that it was only recently that you launched Pizza Hut; now it is Burger King.”

He went on to say that the opening of a Burger King franchise here is testimony to the belief Guyana’s progressive young entrepreneurs have in themselves, and their preparedness to invest in the future of their country.

“It is also a relief that we do not have to see our salvation in strangers from lands afar, though we welcome and encourage foreign investment,” Minister Jordan said, adding:

“It is right here in our citizens who make a conscious effort to not fall into the trap of perpetuating the negatives that seem never to be in short supply.”

Noting that “Guyana is open for business,” Minister Jordan told the gathering of media operatives, diplomats and other invitees that the Government of Guyana is willing to work with any investor that is committed to the growth and development of this country.

“We will hold the hands of any citizen who is willing to work to unlock the potential that has long been bandied about,” the outspoken finance minister declared.

“We will partner with you to weather the challenges that may arise in the quest to make Guyana a better country.”

Meanwhile, Terry Steers-Gonzalez, the US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, noted that the opening of Burger King in Guyana will add to the country’s landscape, while also telling Americans that the country is on the rise and ready for business.