Berbice businessman critical after attempted execution

POPULAR Rose Hall Town businessman, Rajindra Prasad called “Bobby” of Bobby’s Boutique, located obliquely opposite the Rose Hall Town Market was shot twice

around 15:00 hrs on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the business was about to reopen after closing for lunch when two persons, one dressed as a female and another wearing a full face helmet, both armed with handguns, stormed the entity, demanding that everyone lie on the floor.

The robbers then approached the businessman in the cashier’s booth and opened fire on him and fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses said they heard three gunshots. The businessman was shot twice and was rushed to the Anamayah Hospital before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors are battling to save his life.

A vendor who operates a confectionery stall nearby recalled hearing

the gunshots, but at first thought they were explosives.

“When I see people running, then I left my stand and run too,” the vendor said.

While details of the shooting are sketchy, Guyana Chronicle was informed

that the businessman who operates the clothing and footwear store, was shot in the region of the abdomen and neck.

At the scene, residents and family members gathered while police were seen busy combing the Rose Hall backlands for the suspects who fled in that direction.

Police in March had arrested Cordell Fraser, 24, with a .38 revolver with four matching rounds and during interrogation he revealed that he was allegedly hired by a Jamaican to execute Prasad over unpaid debts.

The plan, according to Fraser, was to execute the businessman and make the hit appear to be a robbery.