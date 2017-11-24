Former Agriculture Minister Ali Baksh passes on

FORMER Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) stalwart, Ali Baksh, has died.

Baksh passed away at his Lot 5, Cotton Field, home on the Essequibo Coast around 13:00hrs on Thursday. He was 70 years old.

“Patriotic” was the single word that came to her mind when his daughter, Registrar of Deeds, Azeena Baksh-Salconer reflected on his life.

From the tender age of 16, Baksh dedicated his life to serving the people of Guyana through the PPP.

From 1992-2011, Baksh served as regional chairman for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) before being elevated to Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture and PPP Member of Parliament in 2011.

His tenure as a Minister of Government and Member of Parliament ended in 2015 upon the prorogation of Parliament that year. He was also the supervisor of the PPP party office in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

“Politics was his life,” Azeena Baksh-Salconer added, while noting that he was a people’s person. “He worked with the people, always putting them first.”

In a statement, former President Donald Ramotar said it was with deep sadness that he learnt of the passing of his comrade and friend, Ali Baksh.

“Ali’s life spanned important periods of the history of Guyana. Barely out of childhood, Ali caught the vision of Cheddi Jagan and joined the struggle against colonialism and for independence. In the post-independence period, Ali joined the battle for democracy and social progress,” the former President recalled as he took stock of Baksh’s life.

According to Ramotar, Baksh’s intelligence and courage resulted in him moving up the PPP’s ladder.

“In 1992, with the return of democracy, he became the first democratically- elected chairman of Region Two. In that position, he distinguished himself as an able political leader and administrator. Under his leadership, Essequibo was transformed from being Cinderella in rags to Cinderella the princess,” the former President added.

Describing him as one of his closest friends, Ramotar, on behalf of his family, extended deepest sympathy to his sorrowing wife and children.

“He will always be remembered as a stalwart, a fighter and champion of the workers and farmers. More particularly, the people of Essequibo. Rest in peace my comrade; the struggle which you dedicated your life to will continue until final victory,” Ramotar added.

Baksh is survived by his wife, Leeta Baksh, with whom he was married for 35 years.

He was the father of Latchman Baldeo, Arifa Persaud – IT Manager at the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority; Azeena Baksh-Salconer – Registrar of Deeds; and Shereefa Toolsiram – Project Associate, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

Ali Baksh will be laid to rest on Saturday. A homegoing service will be held at his Lot 5 Cotton Field residence on the Essequibo Coast from 10:00hrs.