Treated water coverage to hit 90% by end of 2025 – Minister Croal says

TREATED water coverage across Guyana is expected to reach 90 per cent by the end of 2025, as the Government intensifies its investment in the country’s water infrastructure, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has announced.

Speaking during a recent update on the sector’s performance, Minister Croal noted that seven major water treatment plants are currently in various stages of completion, with some already commissioned and others nearing finalisation.

The commissioned water treatment plants are at Wales in Region Three and Caledonia on the East Bank Demerara. In Region two at Onderneeming, the plant is yet to be commissioned. Minister Croal related that the plant at Onderneeming will serve nearly half of Region Two.

Meanwhile, in Parfaite Harmony and Wales the water treatment plants being completed will complete the investments being made in Region Three for treated water.

He said, “Similarly, for Region Four, we have the Caledonia system, we have Cummings Lodge, as well as Bachelor’s Adventure.

“The Bachelor’s Adventure is a massive investment. If you pass on the East Coast, you will see it taking place there. It’s about 80 per cent complete. The Cummings Lodge is about 90 per cent. So, within the next few months, those will be completed.”

Moreover, these treatment plants carry a cost of over $9 billion. “When you take the Hope Canal that I just spoke about, it’s another about $6 billion. So, we’re talking about $15 billion minimum on the investment on the plants for these seven areas that I spoke about,” Minister Croal said.

He continued, “In addition to that, you also have the upgrading for a number of smaller treatment plants, because before we had small plants, and these small plants, like for example, there were 5 MLD output, we’re increasing it to about 15. So, we’re increasing the output.

“So, we call that the upgrades of the existing treatment plants. A number of them we put inline filters. The inline filters, too, again, will allow us to be able to put a treatment system. This is done through a Caribbean Development Bank programme. So, that is on stream.”

The Minister reminded that when Government assumed office in August 2020 treated water coverage was at 52 per cent. The Minister pointed out that more than 84,000 water meters have been installed between the middle of 2021, and the end of 2024. This he said is geared towards helping to reduce water wastage, and to aid in enhancing conservation.

He spoke on the non-revenue water (water losses for both commercial and residential) which has moved from 70 per cent in 2020 to around 60 to 62 per cent at the end of last year. Increased access to potable water on the coastline has moved from 96 per cent in 2020 to 98 per cent now.

In the hinterland, access to potable water was at 46 per cent, this includes Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, and some riverine communities for other coastline Regions.

This moved to 91 per cent access to potable water in 2024, with a commitment to ensure that this goes to 100 per cent by the end of this year.

Amidst this, Minister Croal also announced that there are plans in place for a wastewater treatment plant for Georgetown.