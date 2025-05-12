Survey ordered to ensure Success Bypass Road meets public-safety standards

— Minister Indar raises drainage, traffic and utility concerns during site inspection

THE government has ordered an urgent technical survey of the ongoing Success Bypass Road project on the East Coast Demerara (E.C.D.) to ensure the works are being executed in line with national standards.

This directive was issued by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, last Friday during a meeting with officials from China Railway First Group Co. Ltd., the contractor responsible for expanding the railway embankment as part of the road project.

The Minister highlighted the importance of strict oversight to guarantee that the works are being carried out efficiently and in line with established engineering standards. His intervention follows a recent site visit to the project area on Wednesday.

Minister Indar also raised several additional concerns during the meeting, including issues related to drainage, traffic management, and the coordination of utility services along the corridor.

He underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that all aspects of the project meet the highest standards of delivery and public safety.

The meeting forms part of a broader oversight effort by the Ministry of Public Works to maintain accountability and efficiency in national infrastructural projects.

The Success Bypass Road is expected to significantly ease congestion along the E.C.D. corridor, but the Minister made clear that speed must not come at the expense of safety, durability, and public value.

The project is part of a larger infrastructural initiative to improve connectivity between the East Coast Demerara and East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridors. Here are the key details:

It involves the construction of a new bypass road linking the ECD to the EBD, creating an alternative highway through the backlands. This is intended to alleviate traffic congestion on existing routes and support regional development.

The first phase of the project, contracted at US$106.4 million in June 2022 to India-based Ashoka Buildcon Limited, is a four-lane highway approximately 7.8 kilometres long.

It features 3.6-metre-wide lanes, a median, sidewalks, and several reinforced concrete bridges. By early 2023, significant progress was reported with about 90% completion on Lot Five, including eight bridges.

The project is supported by a concessional US$50 million line of credit from the Export-Import Bank of India and is part of a comprehensive master plan for infrastructure transformation across Guyana.

The bypass road is designed to integrate with other road improvement projects along the EBD corridor, including ongoing works from Diamond to Good Success and from Good Success to Timehri, which aim to further enhance traffic flow and road safety in the region.

The Success Bypass Road will facilitate traffic movement while rehabilitation and upgrades are conducted on the existing East Bank Highway, ensuring minimal disruption during construction.