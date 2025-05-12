Nappi Village being upgraded with community-based initiatives

NAPPI VILLAGE, nestled along the Kanuku Mountains in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), is witnessing a wave of community-based development, with a mini solar facility nearing completion and several infrastructure upgrades underway.

Former Toshao, Samuel Fredericks, shared that the solar project requested by villagers two years ago is now in its final stages.

The facility, once operational, will provide electricity to key communal buildings including the Village Office, Primary School, Church, Women’s Activity Centre, and the Village Benab.

Situated within the scenic Rupununi savannah and accessible from Lethem via the Sydney Allicock Highway, Nappi Village is home to predominantly Wapishana, Patamona, and Arecuna residents, many of whom have never left the village.

The solar energy initiative is a significant development in a community that still relies heavily on small individual solar panels for basic lighting and appliance use.

Fredericks also noted that a new building is currently under construction for the Nappi Secondary School at a different site, while the village recently benefitted from an asphalt road, an extended nursery school, and other upgrades aimed at improving daily life in the remote area.

However, he acknowledged that challenges remain. With job opportunities limited and many youths left idle after completing school, Fredericks stressed the urgent need for personal development and skills training programmes.

The father of one is employed with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) as a consultant whose role entails the mapping of traditional and sacred sites, documenting the history of the communities, GPS training among things.

He pointed out that there is a dire need for a programme in personal development especially for youths to bring out their potential to gain employment via skills training because many of them are hopeless after exiting the formal school system with nothing to do.

Fredericks explained that some youths have secondary education but no jobs so something should take the place of a training facility to teach them how to create income via skills.

He added that Nappi Village has a central area where all the government buildings are and it is considered the main place for many activities.

However, there are two satellite villages: Hiawa and Parishara and there are a few small ranches owned by locals but Nappi is basically a farming community.

Locals depend heavily on farming for their livelihood and the main crop is cassava and its by-products.

Fredericks said some villagers also cultivate bananas but for the past two years farming has had its challenges since they had widespread flooding which destroyed the crops.

He disclosed that only a handful of people residing there are active craftsmen and women but there are two families who are involved in balata craft-making.

Within recent times the village benefitted from asphalt roads, an extension of the Nappi Nursery School new building and the current construction of Nappi Secondary School which is located on a hill in the community.

Fredericks revealed that the nearest village to Nappi is Yupakari which is located on the northeast side.

He said it takes 45 minutes by road in a vehicle to reach Lethem, the main township where locals travel to shop and also visit neighbouring Brazil to stock up on essentials and also to trade their products.

“Life here is not easy but you have to be industrious and resourceful with your skills and what you have within your means to earn and be able to survive in Nappi Village, where the terrain is rough and rugged and the weather is ever-changing due to climate change,” he said.