Hundreds of Region Two youths join Robotics and Coding Training Programme

— Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport expands tech education for youth empowerment

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has launched another round of its Robotics and Coding Training in Region Two, continuing its national drive to equip young people with digital skills and technological know-how.

The initiative, which began on May 10 and runs until May 31, is already drawing strong interest from youths across the region.

The hands-on robotics training sessions are being held at Anna Regina Secondary School from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and at Aurora Secondary School from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Coding instruction, meanwhile, is delivered virtually.

The training exposes participants to the fundamentals of robotics and programming using Scratch, a beginner-friendly platform developed for introducing young learners to coding concepts.

The Ministry is reporting overwhelming enthusiasm and high turnout.

Coordinating the programme locally are Regional Democratic Councillor Faraz Baksh and Regional Youth Officer Herald Alves, who both emphasised the programme’s impact on youth development and engagement.

According to the Baksh the initiative is not only educational but deeply engaging. Many of the youths expressed how much fun they are having while learning new concepts and experimenting with their creations.

For many, it was their first exposure to the world of robotics and technology.

One participant shared: “This programme opened our eyes to a whole new world. It’s fun, challenging, and inspiring. I can’t wait to do more.”

Facilitators also noted the eagerness and talent displayed by the young learners, reinforcing the importance of creating opportunities for youths in digital technology and innovation.

This is not the first time the Ministry has hosted such programmes. In recent years, similar sessions have been rolled out in other regions as part of a broader national initiative to bridge the digital divide and nurture a new generation of tech-savvy Guyanese.

Organisers are urging more youths to take advantage of the opportunity as the training continues through the end of the month.

Participants have expressed gratitude to the Ministry for investing in their futures and opening doors to emerging career paths in STEM.