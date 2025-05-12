Amna Ally to be laid to rest on Tuesday

VETERAN politician and former government minister, Amna Ally, , will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, following funeral proceedings in Georgetown and Berbice.

A Night of Reflections in her honour will be held on Monday, May 12 at 7:00 PM at her residence, 78 Brickdam, Georgetown.

On Tuesday, the viewing of the body will take place at her residence from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, then continue at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) from 1:00 PM to 1:25 PM, followed by the Janazah (funeral prayer) at 1:30 PM.

The funeral procession will depart the CIOG at 1:40 PM for final interment at De Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.

A Book of Condolence will also be available for signing at the Brickdam residence from 12:00 PM on Monday.

The family welcomes all well-wishers to honour her memory and legacy during these final rites.

Ms. Ally passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday morning, after being rushed there on Friday following heart complaints.

She was, reportedly, admitted to the institution’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

The shock was enough to elicit heartfelt condolences to her family and friends from members of both the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the opposition A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).