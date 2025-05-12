Gov’t proposes mandatory civics education in schools

— Jagdeo says initiative aims to shape informed, responsible citizens

VICE PRESIDENT Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has proposed the introduction of compulsory civics education in Guyana’s school curriculum, as part of a broader effort to improve civic awareness and social responsibility among students.

Speaking during a recent public engagement, Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), said the measure is being considered for implementation by a future administration, noting its potential to help address societal challenges such as misinformation and civic disengagement.

“So, in the next government, we have to go back… Compulsory subject in school must be the civics, or citizens’ education,” Jagdeo stated.

He explained that the proposed curriculum would go beyond standard civic lessons, incorporating themes from Guyana’s three major religious traditions, alongside teachings on constitutional rights, democratic values, patriotism, and national unity.

“If we can go back to that to get the religious communities to come up with the common things in the three major faiths in Guyana… and combine that with citizens’ education, the rights and responsibilities of a citizen, the constitution of Guyana… the value of democracy and the need to preserve freedom, patriotism, the integrity of our borders,” he explained.

The General Secretary added that this integration would form a holistic course designed “with the hope that we would incubate better citizens at that level.”

Dr. Jagdeo recalled previous discussions with religious leaders during his presidency, when the idea of religious education in schools was raised.

While rejecting denominational instruction in public schools, he indicated openness to a collective approach that teaches shared moral values. He expressed confidence that the measure would also help address social challenges, particularly misinformation online.

“This civics education is something we want to introduce compulsorily in school,” he reiterated. “Hopefully it would tackle… some of the issues that we have…”

The initiative is still in the proposal stage and is expected to be further developed through stakeholder engagement, including consultations with educators, religious leaders and civil society groups.