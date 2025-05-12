Chinese Medical Team brings free health services to Orealla Village

OREALLA VILLAGE in Region Six received its first visit from the 20th China Medical Team to Guyana on May 10, 2025, as part of its ongoing “Healthy Village” free medical outreach programme aimed at enhancing healthcare access in remote communities.

The team of doctors, who are stationed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) provided a range of health services to dozens of residents, including routine screenings, specialised consultations and the distribution of medical supplies and Chinese herbal remedies.

Welcoming the delegation was Ms. Borlin Morris, a staff member of the Orealla Village clinic, who expressed her appreciation for the groundbreaking visit.

“This visit marks the first time a Chinese medical team has come to Orealla, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with these doctors,” she said.

Though small, the Orealla clinic was praised for its efficiency and organisation. Residents were ushered through blood pressure and glucose screenings before being guided to consulting rooms based on their symptoms.

Orthopaedic specialist, Dr. Wang Fei, observed that many patients reported chronic pain related to their neck, shoulders, back, and legs.

“Most villagers I treated suffered from neck, shoulder, lower back, and leg pain,” the doctor explained that he also distributed Chinese herbal plasters which when used with local medications and rest will provide relief.

Dr Fei also identified potential cases of intervertebral disc herniation, recommending further diagnostic imaging such as MRI or CT scans.

Meanwhile, Dr. Huang Xiaobo, an ophthalmologist on the team, treated patients with cataracts and pterygium—conditions he said are exacerbated by the region’s climate.

“Guyana’s intense sunlight raises the incidence of these eye conditions and lowers the age of onset,” Dr. Huang explained. “Wearing sunglasses outdoors isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a simple yet effective preventive measure.”

The visit also highlighted the infrastructural challenges faced by Orealla residents in accessing advanced medical care.

“Previously, we had to travel 50 kilometres by boat to Skeldon Hospital or even farther to New Amsterdam,” shared clinic staffer Fazeena Alpin.

“However, a modern new hospital built by a Chinese enterprise in No. 75 Village is set to open soon. This is a good thing for the residents of Orealla.”

Cultural exchange was also part of the engagement, as Orealla resident, Rida Debit, shared traditional herbal remedies with the Chinese doctors.

Traditional Chinese medicine expert, Dr. Ji Weipeng, expressed interest in the collaboration, stating: “They represent local wisdom and could diversify medical options, benefit the region, and even boost international medical and cultural exchanges.”

The Orealla outreach marks the fourth stop in the China Medical Team’s “Healthy Village” campaign and underscores the deepening partnership between Guyana and China in healthcare development.

As medical cooperation continues to grow, both countries anticipate stronger collaboration in improving healthcare access for Guyana’s rural communities.