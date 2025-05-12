‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution begins today in Regions Seven, Nine

The distribution of the 2025 ‘Because We Care’ cash grant officially begins today, Monday, May 12, in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), marking the start of a phased rollout aimed at supporting families with school-aged children across Guyana.

Preparations were underway for the beginning of the distribution of the grants on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Education via a post to its Facebook page.

This initiative will see each child receiving a total of $55,000, of which $50,000 accounts for the Because we care grant and $5,000 for the uniform voucher.

According to the Ministry of Education, this year’s disbursement will benefit over 205,000 students and inject more than $11 billion into communities nationwide.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand had previously stated that the distribution will occur on a phased basis, beginning in the hinterland regions to ensure students in remote areas are not left behind.

Regions Seven and Nine are among the first to receive the cash grants, given the logistical challenges and distances involved.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that every child has access to the resources needed for a sound education,” Minister Manickchand had said.

She noted that the cash grants are expected to assist parents in purchasing necessary school supplies, uniforms, textbooks, and other learning tools.

The cash grant has increased significantly over the past four years, from $19,000 in 2021 to $45,000 in 2024 and now to $50,000.

It was reintroduced by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration after the former coalition government ceased the distribution of the grant.