GPL completes maintenance 69 kilovolt transmission line

THE Guyana Power and Light Inc. on Sunday completed maintenance on the 69 kilovolt (kv) transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station to the Sophia Substation at 19:00hrs.

Maintenance activities included the replacement of several primary poles, line hardware and other components and vegetation clearing, GPL said in a release. It added that the opportunity was taken to service the equipment within the switchyard inclusive of power transformers, at its Kingston Substation.

According to GPL, during the execution of the aforementioned work, customers within Demerara and a lesser extent Berbice experienced intermittent outages around 07:30 hrs and 18:00hrs, as some circuits were switched to and from alternative sources of power supply. This however, GPL said was necessary to reduce the number of customers affected by entire duration of the extensive maintenance activity.

During this period also; instances of sudden and unexpected reduction in generation output from the Cogeneration Plant at Skeldon resulted in some additional areas experiencing outages. “We remain cognizant of the inconveniences these outages cause and extend sincerest apologies to our valued customers,” GPL release stated.