97 per cent pass rate recorded at nurses’ exams

A 97 per cent pass rate has been recorded at the last sitting of the nursing examinations, a significant improvement compared to previous years.

Nurses from the Georgetown, St. Joseph’s Hospital, New Amsterdam and Charles Rosa schools of nursing, rejoiced upon hearing their results announced at the East Street Parking lot on Thursday.

In previous years, the results were described as “atrocious” and “satisfactory” but an intervention by Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence has seemingly paid off.

Earlier this year, the minister ordered an intensive probe be done on why a large number of students had failed the examinations in March.

A consultant Mandy La Fleur was tasked with reviewing the curriculum and other aspects of the examinations. On completion of the review, the final examinations were rolled out and the diagnostics shared with stakeholders.

During the review, the trend of the examination results was also reviewed. The examinations are written twice per year: March and October.

Chief Nurse at Public Health Ministry Tarmattie Barker revealed that in March 2014, a 27.3 per cent pass rate was recorded; in October 2014, the pass rate was 37.5 per cent; March 2015, 67 per cent; October 2015, 66 per cent; March 2016, 51 per cent and October 2016, 9.5 per cent.

According to a breakdown of the results, the New Amsterdam School of Nursing secured a 100 per cent pass rate; St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing recorded 100 per cent; Charles Rosa School of Nursing 98 per cent; Georgetown School of Nursing 99.3 per cent and Texila American University 75 per cent.

Minister Lawrence credited the improvement to the fixing of an antiquated system.

Several officials who were present at the Parking lot said the nursing programme is the only one that has not been semesterised.

“We want to also look at semesterising the nursing programme because we believe that this will allow for evaluation and monitoring of students in a more progressive way,” said the minister, who responded to the many suggestions.

The requirements for entrance into nursing schools will also be re-examined.

The Ministry intends to ensure persons in all 10 administrative regions are given the opportunity to be taught nursing in the comfort of their region.

It has also been working to improve the capacity of tutors, regularise the tutor-student ratio and improve the physical aspects of the nursing schools.