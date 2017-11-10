Gold miner shot, robbed in East Ruimveldt

Gold miner Paul Chow, 35, of Kitty, Georgetown, was shot multiple times in the upper body Thursday after being robbed at a hairdresser in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while waiting on his girlfriend.

It is alleged that the gunman entered the hairdresser’s business and was surprised to see a male in the establishment. Chow was at the time taking a rest on one of the chairs when the bandit woke him up during the robbery.

A scuffle ensued and Chow was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

He, along with others were robbed of their gold jewellery and other valuables. Police are hunting the suspect as investigations continue.

West and East Ruimveldt residents are calling on the Guyana Police Force to boost patrols in the area, since there has been a spike in gun-related robberies there.

“I don’t able with this no more, let the police take them out, they are not serving any purpose ,” one East Ruimveldt woman yelled.