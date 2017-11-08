Cop kills self after shooting girlfriend

A young policeman killed himself after critically shooting his lover, at the La Grange Police Station, West Bank Demerara Tuesday night.

The duo was based at the said police station. Police told Guyana Chronicle that the man, Constable Clement Cockfield shared a relationship with the woman, Shanice Fraser. The couple reportedly has a child together. The duo had an argument sometime between 21:00h and 22:00h and in a fit of anger; Cockfield who was armed with a weapon shot Fraser at the La Grange Police Station. It is unclear where the woman, said to be 21 years old was shot.

Guyana Chronicle understands that police ranks that were at the police station at the time observed what was transpiring and ran to the young woman’s safety and it was then that Cockfield turned the gun on himself. The woman was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

“Is was like he was trying to finish she off…he pointed the gun to she head after he done shoot she the first time,” a witness was overheard saying at the GPH. A source close to the duo said Fraser was the victim of abuse. “He used to beat she,” another person who knows Fraser said.

At the hospital several family members and friends of the woman turned up to show support. Many shook their heads in disbelief as she was moved from an ambulance to the emergency unit of the public hospital. The woman was said to be asking for her child repeatedly.