Battered teacher dies

…policeman held, another being sought

RICHARD Ishmael Secondary School teacher, Kescia Branche, who was severely beaten and dumped at the corner of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown died Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Two persons, including a police constable are in custody. Police are seeking the whereabouts of another constable as investigations continue. Surveillance footage led to the arrest of the police constable on Tuesday. The ranks are attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway, unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she succumbed.

Reports indicate that between Saturday night to Sunday morning, Kescia Branche was seen partying with two men at two different night spots. The identity of one of the men is known by her friends and his information was shared with the police. The mother of one was last seen in the company of a male at the Blue Martini Bar, located at Lamaha and De Abreu Street, Newtown, Georgetown, Guyana.

Persons reported seeing her being touched inappropriately by the man and she also appeared to have been under the influence. Persons also related that she was also seen at Seeta’s Bar, Station Street Kitty. The victim’s father, Alfred Branche said that he will not rest until justice is served. Her twin sister who was at her bedside when she died flew in from Barbados Tuesday morning.

Investigators are comparing the dumping of the woman as a “Monica Reece” style killing. Reece, a19-year-old female security guard, was dumped out of a 4×4 vehicle on Main Street, Georgetown on Good Friday, April 9, 1993.