Christmas Kettles officially ‘boiling’

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo, performing the duties of President, on Friday set the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettles boiling with the first donation of $50,000, paving the way for others to make their generous contributions as well.

Referring to the donation as “A token for today,” the prime minister said he was given to understand that additionally, “There’s a goodie in the budget for the Salvation Army, noting that the Big Lamp would shine at the right time.”

Government’s continued monetary support to the Salvation Army and more so, its annual subvention of $10 million to assist The Army’s Drug Rehabilitation Programme, was lauded by the Salvation Army at the forum.

The occasion was the annual launch of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettles Appeal at the Georgetown Club.

It was a spirited programme which attracted hundreds, including members of the private sector, representatives of Marian Academy, Bishop’s High School, religious denominations and private individuals, all coming together with officers and members of the Salvation Army to help make the venture the huge success it was.

The prime minister commended highly, the work of the Salvation Army in Guyana, stating: “It’s a part of goodness; it’s a part of Godliness. He referred to the Bible’s teaching on doing good, pointing out, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.”

“And so the Salvation Army is showing what the road to salvation is,” the prime minister said. And on this note, he alluded to the hundreds ravaged in the recent hurricanes to whom Guyana had reached out.

The prime minister commended the Guyana Private Sector Commission for supporting the humanitarian efforts.

“Whether it is to take water by air, or lumber by boat and by sea … to repatriate Guyanese and assist those who want to return to Guyana, they (the Private Sector Commission have done a commendable job, and I need to emphasise, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission, along with the Disaster Risk Reduction Platform, our deep appreciation for the work of the Private Sector Commission,” the prime minister said, to rousing applause.

Chairman of the Advisory Board, Edward Boyer, brought greetings and introduced the guest speaker.

Admonishing the gathering that the kettles need their attention, Nagamootoo said, “It is not how much you give, but the spirit in which you give it, that will make that kettle shine…”

Meanwhile, Kirk Jardine, popular entertainer and former client of the Drug Rehabilitation Programme was emcee, and while injecting much laughter into the programme, told some very sobering stories about how he became hooked on drugs.

He told of his efforts at overcoming the addiction, while being at pains to admonish others not to fall into the same predicament.

Welcome and introductory remarks were delivered by Divisional Commander, Major Matignol Saint-Lot and Divisional Director of Women’s Ministries Major Mireille Saint-Lot told the Christmas Story.

There was the Bishop’s High School Choir which rendered an awe-inspiring Christmas medley, whilst representatives of Marian Academy lent moral support.

The Guyana Police Force rendered a rich musical prelude, even as the Divisional, Youth Songsters, directed by administrator of the Drug Rehab Programme, belted out nostalgic Christmas carols and the Divisional Timbrellists showcased awe -inspiring pieces.

Representatives of the Drug Rehabilitation Programme did a skit in which they admonished adolescents and young adults to “Stay away from drugs,” warning that the scourge is very real.