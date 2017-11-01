Trophy Stall supports Guyana Softball Cup 7

TROPHY STALL has confirmed its support towards the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association’s (GFSCA) Guyana Softball Cup 7 which is set to bowl off on Friday at several venues in Georgetown.

Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for the finals of all four divisions.

The finals of all the categories will be held on Sunday from 10:00hrs at the Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown.

Devi Sunich of Trophy Stall confirmed the sponsorship on Tuesday when she handed over the trophies to Vice-president of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, Jailall Deodass, in the presence of proprietor of the business entity, Ramesh Sunich, along with Ricky Deonarain and Wayne Jones of the GFSCA.

The female 10/10 final is set for 10:00hrs, while the Well-Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares Under-13 T20 final between Blairmont and GCC will follow soon after at 11:45hrs.

The Guyana Softball Cup 7 Masters final is billed for 15:00hrs with the Guyana Softball Cup 7 Open final set for 18:00hrs.

Admission is $1,000 while children under 14 years old will be admitted free. Spectators are asked to keep their half ticket, and listen for their numbers to be called, since many prizes are up for grabs, inclusive of three trips for the winner and a partner to three local resort (Aruwei, Mainstay and Arrowpoint.). In addition, spectators can win ten hampers.