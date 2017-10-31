Final two Turbo quarter- finalists to be decided tonight

THE final two quarter- final spots in the Turbo knock-out football tournament will be decided this evening when the last of the round of 16 action gets going.

Set for an 18:30 start at the Ministry of Education ground, on Carifesta Ave, the first spot will either go to Linden’s Winners Connection or East Coast’s Mahaica Determinators.

Both teams have strong pedigrees and it will be an interesting opening clash.

The second game of the evening pits Camptown FC against the Buxton Stars football team from 20:30.

The teams already in the next round are Kuru Kuru, Pouderoyen, Silver Shattas, Grove Hi-Tech, Police and Pele FC.

The teams are playing for a first place prize of $500,000 while the runners- up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000 and fourth place finishers will pocket $75,000.