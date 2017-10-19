Guyanese students cop 11 Regional CXC Awards

-QC student Michael Bhopaul tops the region

Guyana has managed to cop 11 regional awards, following the 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) examinations written in May /June.

Guyana’s top CSEC performer Michael Bhopaul , who wrote 25 subjects , copped the Best Regional Performer, Best Business Studies, Best Science and Best Technical/Vocational awards.

Additionally when Bhopaul received his scores, he achieved 24 grade ones and one grade two. However, cognizant of his performance, he reviewed his grades and discovered he in fact scored 25 grade ones.

While the Queen’s College student managed to score four regional awards by him, the school also scored two other CSEC awards.

Rawletta Barrow copped the Best Humanities prize and Aatiqua Roshandin copped a new award given by the examinations council,the ACCA Accounting award.

A student of the St. Stanislaus College managed to cop the Best short story prize as well.

In the CAPE arena, Shannon Woodroffe a former CSEC top science performer raked in the best performances in Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, the local top CAPE performer this year, Shawn Shewram of the St. Roses High School earned the Best Business Studies and the ACCA Accounting awards.