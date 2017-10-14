Region Five launches tourism, investment magazine

THE magazine of the Region Five Chamber of Industry and Commerce “The Potential 5” has been hailed as a very important step in the development of a robust identity for the region.

“This magazine defines who you are as a region. It is a fine product: a symbol of industry and of resourcefulness; a symbol that brings together the best potentials; the best talents of this region. It is worthy of any bookshelf, so that you can take your time and go through it and be proud of the local products that you see that are produced in Region Five,” said Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who attended the launching last weekend.

He also said that it will free the chamber from any allegation that the business people of Region Five do not have talent and intellect.

This aside, he said the region needs to think seriously about where it wants its capital located.

“Every region must have its own capital; must have its own town. You should be proud to have a town where you can have the concentration of business; the concentration of banking; the concentration of entertainment centres, service centres and so on. You must be proud of having your own flag that will represent the resources of Region Five, so that while you have your national flag and you are proud to be Guyanese, you are proud to be a national patriot, you are also proud to be who you are — citizens of Region Five. This magazine is a very good first step towards truly defining who you are as a region,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Region Five Chamber of Commerce President Imran Saccoor described the publication as the Region Five business and tourism magazine.

He said the idea of the publication was to promote Region Five since the chamber believes that its members must do things differently to promote the possibilities of the region, so that they can get maximum economic benefits from its resources.

“Key statistics show that Region Five produces approximately 40 per cent of the rice in Guyana; 30 per cent of the fish in Guyana; 15 per cent of the sugar; 30 per cent dairy products for local consumption and has the largest cattle population in Guyana,” he pointed out.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, said promoting the region as a business and commercial hub and as a place to visit was a commendable initiative.

“The Potential 5 is an important way to showcase this region and to generate interest in doing business in Region Five and to build investor’s confidence in the economics of doing business in the region,” he said.

Some 1000 copies of the Potential 5 are to be released for circulation and an electronic copy will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Business.