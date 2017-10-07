Scenes from the 2017 Miss Indigenous Heritage Pageant

Sherryanna Balkaran , Miss Indigenous Heritage 2017, the Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) delegate, is crowned by the incumbent winner , Sherica Ambrose

THE Miss Indigenous Heritage pageant brought down the curtains on this year’s Heritage Month celebrations, last Saturday night at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The Guyana Chronicle photographer, Delano Williams, was on hand to capture the 10 delegates during the event. Here are some striking images from that event.

