Pizza Hut opens fourth location at Buddy’s

–offering new delights, cocktail bar

ONE of the leading fast food outlets in Guyana, Pizza Hut, has taken another step in expanding its reach by opening its fourth location on the ground floor of the Buddy’s building on Sheriff Street,Campbellville.

The fast-food giant opened its doors on Tuesday with the aim of revolutionising the ideology of fast food service and choices in Guyana.

Vice-President of Marketing and Sales for Corum Group, Navin Singh, told members of the media that this would be their first “sit down and dine-in” concept store here.

“The seating and décor is [sic] modern rustic that creates a homely environment, while welcoming you to enjoy the Pizza Hut experience,” he said.

Aside from offering their core items, their new menu includes a variety of appetisers such as sautéed pastas and extended dessert options.

Customers have numerous seating options, including a private dining area that can be rented for birthday parties or business conferences.

“This will also be the first Pizza Hut within the Caribbean that has a full service wine and cocktail bar. Guests can now enjoy their pizza with a tasty cocktail beverage such as a mojito or a frozen margarita,” said Singh.

He believes that the new input will not only change the perception of how fast food is presented to a customer, but their overall guest experience will be elevated.

Singh said they decided to open the fourth outlet because of the response that the other three existing locations have received from consumers.

As part of the contract with the mother company, they were however able to open one more store. Singh told the media they are examining a location on the East Bank of Demerara or at a location on the outskirts of Georgetown.

Pizza Hut has so far created employment for over 100 Guyanese with the fourth store employing more than 40 persons.