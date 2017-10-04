Lethem gears up for Town Week

-hotels fully booked, hundreds expected to attend event

PREPARATIONS for town week activities in the border-town of Lethem in the Rupununi are in high gear as a spectacle of events are on the cards for the October 15-21 activity.

Lethem will be official declared a town on October 20th and Mayor Carlton Beckles told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that all systems are being fine- tuned for the historic event.

He said that a number of private and public sector entities have been on board with the council in making the event a reality. “I am really heartened by the response,” Beckles said.

He said that most of the preparations are 90% compete. The town’s hotels have been fully booked, Beckles noted, but according to him a system of accommodation has been activated in which private persons have made rooms available for patrons.

In addition to a large Brazilian contingent, Beckles said that a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) military band is expected in the town and this may be the first time the military band will be performing in the region.

In addition, he noted that the business community at Lethem has responded positively to the events and many have provided support to the list of activities, including the highly anticipated Miss Lethem Town Week pageant. The pageant winner will take home a $300,000 cash prize, as well as a Hero –model motorcycle compliments of auto dealership Rose Ramdheol Auto Sales. The winner will also receive a return ticket to the coastland, compliments of Trans-Guyana Airways, which has provided three other prizes for the event.

Beckles also expressed appreciation to the banking sector at Lethem which he noted has provided pivotal support to the town council as it prepares for the week of activities. Beckles noted that the Declaration Park is being readied for the week of activities and the contractor has been working overtime to ensure the venue is in shape for the declaration ceremony. Street lamps are being mounted along the main roadways in the town as preparations continue.

Town week events will kick-off on Sunday 15th October and the events that day include a fitness walk, chess tournament, roast master cook -off competition, as well as an open-air church service. On Monday 16th October there will be a ‘best kept yard’ competition, a tree planting exercise, overland tours and a Brazilian fun park will be open for patrons. The events will continue on Tuesday with several sport activities, including seven -a -side football action, volleyball, a 10/10 cricket competition and a fashion show. Young academics will also take part in a high school debate competition, as well as a spelling B competition.

On Wednesday October 18 the action heats up with a Gospel concert and major sport events will continue during this time.

On Thursday October 19 the highly anticipated Miss Lethem Town Week Pageant will add to the excitement of the calendar of events, while there will also be a Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition. The highlight of town week will occur on Friday 20th. That day there will be a Town Declaration Ceremony in which several top government officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend. There will be a cultural presentation from Brazil Capoeira groups, Quadrilha dances, while Guyana Defence Force paratroopers will participate in the day’s proceedings.

This day will also see a “Lethem got talent show,” while the GDF will also undertake a fireworks display. The events will simmer on Saturday with a prize-giving and appreciation ceremony and a highly anticipated “D showdown” will cap the week of activities.