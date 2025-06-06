Latest U.S. sanctions….Guyana requests information from U.S to take action, further clamp down on drug trafficking

— gov’t upgrading security at ports, President Ali says

THE Government of Guyana will be seeking additional information from its United States (US) counterparts in relation to recent sanctions that have been imposed on four Guyanese nationals, including a senior police officer, for drug trafficking.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday evening, President Dr. Irfaan Ali disclosed that he has already engaged the US ambassador requesting additional information to aid in a thorough investigation here.

Among those sanctioned is Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh of the Guyana Police Force, who has since been placed on administrative leave, in keeping with standard procedures of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“There are a number of things that will happen, of course, the police officer will have to proceed on administrative leave. I’ve already spoken to the ambassador requesting all the information, so that we can proceed with action,” President Ali told reporters.

Along with Senior Superintendent Sawh, one Paul Daby Jr., Mark Cromwell, also known as ‘Demon’ and ‘Diamond’, and Randolph Duncan were sanctioned by The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Guyana has been working closely with the U.S. to counter the trafficking of drugs through its borders.

These bilateral and strategic partnerships have been ongoing with security cooperation and intelligence sharing.

In addition to these, efforts have been made in Guyana to upgrade the country’s port security.

“We have been working on strengthening security at our borders at every level. Recently we have upgraded security at the airport, investing in new scanners and other technology that would help us,” President Ali said.

He added: “We will be working together on these security issues, and the US has been talking to us on various initiatives to target persons who are involved.”

According to a statement from the GPF, Superintendent Sawh has been sent on administrative leave.

“Superintendent Sawh has been sent on administrative leave following his being sanctioned for ‘drug trafficking’ by the United States,” the statement read.

The GPF noted that Senior Superintendent Sawh joined the GPF on June 3, 2008, and that his last posting was at the Force’s Projects Office.