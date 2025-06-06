Essequibo contractor dies after crashing into low-bed trailer at Riverstown

THE community of Queenstown, Region Two, has again been plunged into mourning following the death of another resident, Kevin Bacchus, who lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a low-bed trailer on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday, seven-year-old Emmanuel Jones was tragically electrocuted at a relative’s home. Chris Ragubir also lost his life Saturday on the Queenstown Public Road after he was hit by a truck.

The accident that claimed the life of Bacchus, 28, of Lot 4 Queenstown, occurred at Riverstown Public Road. At the time, Bacchus was driving a red truck, licence plate GNN 4987.

According to reports, Bacchus allegedly lost control of the vehicle around 21:00 hours, slamming into a low-bed trailer that was transporting an excavator.

Reports are that he was heading to the Riverstown Primary School when the accident occurred.

Bacchus, who usually oversaw his father’s contracting business, was described as a gem by his family.

His grieving mother, Rita Persaud said the news came as a devastating shock.

“He told me he was going to a construction site, and then I heard the tragic news,” she recalled through tears. “By the time I reached the hospital, he had already been pronounced dead on arrival.”

Persaud said Kevin was the eldest of her three sons, and had completed his studies in aeronautical engineering but chose instead to run the family’s contracting business.

“He was always home with me along with my other son; he was so helpful and loving,” she said.

“My son was very loving. I cannot imagine what went wrong, but this is shocking to all of us,” she cried.

Friends remembered Bacchus as a quiet and dependable individual, always willing to lend a helping hand.

His body is currently at the Suddie Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.