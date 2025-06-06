U.S.-based developer launches luxury gated community at Buzz Bee Dam Highway

Coastal Rim Properties, Inc., a U.S.-based real estate development firm with over 50 years of global experience, proudly announces the launch of TAJ DIAMOND – a transformative, master-planned community at the junction of Buzz Bee Dam Highway and Heroes Highway, one of the most strategic and high-profile locations in Georgetown’s Diamond district.

Site work at TAJ DIAMOND will commence this week, with the first homes expected to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2025. TAJ DIAMOND is designed to redefine urban living in Guyana, offering an exceptional blend of luxury residences, world-class dining, and secure, family-friendly living.

TAJ DIAMOND reflects the bold vision and leadership of Coastal Rim Properties, with on-the ground support from G-Realty and the ACE Consulting Group, local firms providing local content support. This collaboration combines global development expertise with local knowledge and execution support to deliver exceptional value for residents, investors, and the broader community.

TAJ DIAMOND Highlights

• 253 three-story single-family homes, each featuring a two-car garage and configurable floor

plans ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, tailored to meet the needs of modern families.

• Home prices starting at $250,000 USD or $52,000,000 GYD.

• 40,000 square feet of Class A retail, anchored by Morton’s The Steakhouse, part of the global

Landry’s, Inc. hospitality group led by billionaire entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta (owner of the

Houston Rockets and Golden Nugget Casinos).

• A fully gated community with 24/7 armed security patrols, ensuring unmatched safety and

peace of mind for residents.

• Resort-style amenities, including a luxury pool, clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center,

private movie theatre, and thoughtfully designed community spaces for residents and families

to enjoy.

• Retail leasing opportunities are now available for local and international brands seeking a prime

location in Guyana’s booming market.



14% Guaranteed Yield Leaseback Program for Investors: Select units in TAJ DIAMOND are available under an exclusive 14% annual yield leaseback program.

Investors who purchase a home can opt into a 3 to 5 year leaseback agreement with the developer, guaranteeing a 14% annual return

with zero property management or leasing responsibilities.

This program offers a rare, turnkey investment opportunity in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

For project updates, residential and retail leasing inquiries, or investment opportunities, please contact: sales@tajguyana.com or visit www.tajguyana.com.