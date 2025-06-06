‘A mighty tree has fallen’ – Former forestry commissioner James Singh dies

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of former Commissioner of Forests, James Singh, describing him as a “mighty tree” whose work left a lasting imprint on Guyana’s environmental legacy.

In a tribute, the Head of State reflected on Singh’s decades of service, noting that his career was marked by a steadfast dedication to the protection and sustainable management of Guyana’s forests.

Singh, is a former chief (Commissioner of Forests) of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), played a major role in advancing the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and positioning Guyana as a global leader in climate action.

“James’s leadership within the Guyana Forestry Commission was nothing short of transformative. His work ensured Guyana met important international obligations relating to our Low Carbon Development Strategy. Under his stewardship, our nation achieved and maintained a low deforestation rates. This foundation has enabled Guyana to now reap the rewards of the sale of carbon credits, and has placed us at the forefront of the global fight against climate change,” President Ali stated.

Describing Singh as one of the “unseen roots” of the forestry sector, the President praised his quiet efficiency and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Singh’s contributions, he said, ensured that the country’s natural resources would continue to benefit future generations.

“His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps. As we remember him, let us honour his contributions by committing to the principles he championed: stewardship, sustainability, and respect for our forests,” President Ali said.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, the President extended sincere condolences to Singh’s family and loved ones.

“In the forest of public service, his presence will forever resonate, guiding us as we embark on our collective journey towards a greener, more sustainable future. James Singh will be missed, but his remarkable impact will never be forgotten.”

Singh having served in that role for 21 years until he proceeded on medical leave at the start of 2020.

During his tenure, Singh was involved in significant forestry governance initiatives, including leading Guyana’s negotiations with the European Commission on the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA), aimed at promoting legal timber trade and sustainable forest management.

His leadership was recognized by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the GFC Board for his contributions to improving forest governance and coordination among government agencies

Beyond his administrative role, Singh also served as Chairman of the Latin American and Caribbean Forest Commission.