Region Two will be a ‘basket of tourism’ — President Ali

-highlights the area’s ‘untapped’ agri-tourism potential, government’s plans to increase investments, push development

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has declared that Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will become “a basket of tourism” in Guyana, with a strong emphasis on agri-tourism and sustainable development.

The Head of State made this known while addressing rice and cash-crop farmers at a special meeting held at the Anna Regina Secondary School Auditorium last Saturday.

He stated that the government is fully committed to driving investments into the region, particularly in agriculture and tourism; two sectors he described as deeply interconnected and rich with opportunity.

“Essequibo will become a basket of tourism, and the Government will push the kind of investments needed to make this a reality,” President Ali said, highlighting the region’s untapped potential in agri-tourism.

To support this vision, President Ali announced the establishment of three cold storage facilities to assist cash-crop farmers in preserving and marketing their produce. This, he said, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the agricultural value chain, and make the region more competitive in both domestic and export markets.

In his address, the President also acknowledged the contribution of the region’s 375 fishermen, noting the government’s plans to help them and others in agriculture build viable, sustainable businesses.

“We will match these developments. We will help with capital funding, access to low-cost financing, and grants for fisherfolk and cash-crop farmers,” he said.

President Ali shared success stories of local prawn ponds, highlighting their earnings as examples of how agricultural ventures can support livelihoods, and strengthen rural economies.

He noted that the government has already invested in shade houses, and is preparing to expand coconut, coffee, and orange production across Region Two. These crops, he said, are not only profitable, but are also key components of an agri-tourism experience that showcases farming, processing, and eco-friendly practices to visitors.

“I am here to discuss these initiatives. We will come back to reach 450 fisherfolk, but we already have plans for you in the coming months,” President Ali said, urging residents to reflect on their priorities: “You have to decide what matters for your children, your communities, and who you will trust to deliver.”

He emphasised that the future of agriculture in Guyana will be built on matched investments; a model where the government partners with citizens to unlock growth.

“If you have an idea, bring it forward. We will use your ideas to shape your future,” he encouraged, noting that inclusive development remains a key pillar of his administration.

In addition to agriculture, President Ali announced that an additional ferry will soon serve the Parika–Supenaam route, enhancing connectivity and supporting the growing economic and tourism needs of the coast.

Currently, the MV Kanawan and MV Sabanto operate on this route, enabling the transport of residents, goods, and agricultural produce between the Essequibo Coast and Demerara. However, with the increasing demand, the new ferry will provide greater passenger and vehicle capacity, reduced wait times and congestion at the port, improved efficiency and reliability and smoother transportation during peak periods.

The new vessel will “support economic growth, facilitate faster movement of goods, enhance market access for businesses, and promote tourism by making travel more convenient,” President Ali stated.

With Supenaam serving as a gateway to the Essequibo Coast, the improved ferry service will bolster both commerce and tourism, strengthening ties between the coast and other regions of Guyana.

The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring modern, reliable transportation for remote and rural communities, as part of a broader national development agenda.

Residents have warmly welcomed the news of the second ferry, which they say will make daily travel—already popular due to affordability and convenience—far more efficient.

As the region positions itself as a hub for agri-tourism, President Ali’s remarks signal a new era of investment, infrastructure, and innovation designed to unlock Region Two’s full potential.