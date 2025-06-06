Dr. Jagdeo flags opposition’s ‘shortsighted’ approach to development

-underscores importance of building out country’s infrastructure

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has highlighted how Guyana has progressed under the PPP’s stewardship, despite the opposition’s constant griping.

During a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Georgetown, the General Secretary highlighted how the country is on firm footing, emphasising that is the result of the government’s careful planning.

He spoke about the commencement of registration for the PAL motor vehicle series, approximately three months after registration for the PAK series started. This, he said, is a sign of prosperity.

The opposition has frequently criticised the government for prioritising infrastructure.

“Just imagine if we had a short-sighted policy as that of the opposition, which they have been advocating for several years. They’re saying that all the oil money in the budget must be distributed to people, and nothing must go towards infrastructure,” he said.

He once again pointed out that only 37 per cent of the national budget is funded from oil resources, despite the opposition attempting to paint the picture that Guyana is flushed with oil revenues.

In light of this rapid expansion, the General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice President, said that the government is building modern infrastructure to match the country’s development.

He said that without the expansions of infrastructure to accommodate the large influx of vehicles, which is trending, everyone will be frustrated.

“We are committed to expanding the infrastructure of the country, modernising it,” the Vice-President promised, acknowledging the current woes that citizens are experiencing.

As Guyana grows as a regional hub, the government is also expanding the airports, he said.

The return of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, creates more opportunities and links for Guyana, he said.

This new connection to one of the world’s most prestigious hubs, will open vast opportunities, not just for travellers, but also for Guyana’s wider economy.

Further, he highlighted the key road expansions taking place along with other key infrastructure projects- that will transform Guyana.

After highlighting how building out the nation’s infrastructure is crucial in the country’s development, Dr. Jagdeo ripped into the opposition’s constant rhetoric that ‘people can’t eat roads’- which he pointed out ignores how infrastructure plays a crucial role in the economy, even on personal levels.

“So, it just shows you how short sighted and how lacking in vision these political parties are,” he said.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government included a four-lane highway from Georgetown to Timehri in its 2020-2025 manifesto under the heading, “Infrastructure Boom: Building for the Future.”

The party gave its commitment that it will revolutionise the outdated infrastructure in Guyana and initiate work on several transformative infrastructural projects, all in order to provide a flourishing economy.