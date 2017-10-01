Wanted man shot dead

–police launch probe into execution-style killing

THE police have launched an investigation into the seeming execution-style killing of Colin Daly, called “Floggy” and “Frog Eye”,

whose bullet-riddled body was found on Albert Street, Albouystown early Saturday morning.

Police say that 23-year-old Daly, of East La Penitence Housing Scheme, was discovered dead around 01:20hrs in a pool of blood, and with a suspected gunshot wound to the head.

They also say that the deceased was wanted for questioning in relation to several armed robberies, including that of a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer who was recently shot dead during the commision of a hold up.

However, the man’s mother, Allison Frank, told the Guyana Chronicle on Saturday that he is not the criminal the police are making him out to be, as she only knows of one court matter in which he is involved.

That matter, she said, has to do with his chopping a man who had shot him in the hand, and is currently engaging the attention of the court. She said, too, that as far as she knows, the suspect is in jail.

The grieving woman produced several pay slips from the John Fernandes Limited wharf, where she claims that her son was employed up to August of this year as a labourer.

Frank explained that after Daly was shot in his hand, he was to have undergone surgery to remove the bullet that is still lodged there.

But because he didn’t do the surgery, he had had to quit his job at the wharf, as he was unable to have full function of that hand.

She is looking for answers surrounding the murder of her son, whom she describes as a loving person, as she has since heard all sorts of stories as it relates to his homicide.

Frank said she was in bed when she received a telephone call saying that her son had been shot and killed, and when she arrived at the location, his bloodied body was still lying on the roadway where it fell.

She said it appeared that he had been shot in the head, and at least two other parts of his body.

The woman told this publication that sometime on Saturday night, Colin was at home when a friend, who is a frequent visitor of their home, invited him out for a lime on Albert Street, Albouystown, the only place he goes.

She is clueless as to what may have led to her son being executed the way he was, and is hoping she can get those answers soon.

The police is yet to make an arrest in the murder, and the body is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.