Persaud intensifies training to defend Guyana Open title

DEFENDING male champion Avinash Persaud feels that a positive mental approach will be the key to doing well at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) premier golf tournament – the Guyana Open, which is billed for November 4-5.

The 26-year-old, who enjoys the sport to its fullest, claimed his seventh Guyana Open title last year and intends to reach the same heights again, but acknowledged that the task will not be that easy.

“I’m excited. It’s a venue that obviously holds good memories for me – hopefully, I can defend my title with ease,” said the Lusignan resident.

In a thriller last year, Persaud finished with a total Gross of 149 and a Net aggregate of 145, but emphasised that this year’s tournament will be very challenging, taking into consideration the number of good players around.

Despite the challenges he anticipates, Persaud remains optimistic. He pointed out during the exclusive interview that the venue is his home turf, adding that once he does the basic, and plays within his game limits, success will come his way.

To this end, he has intensified his training, with the view of reaching peak touch when the two-day event reaches.

As usual golfers from Guyana, North America and the Caribbean will compete against one another, in what will be a highly competitive two-day tournament.

The LGC is using the tournament to once again aid in the sports tourism drive, as the event will draw a wide cross-section of golfers and supporters from various countries.

The LGC is anticipating a large turnout of competitors on the nine-hole course, with heated rivalry in the Championship Flight (0-9 handicap), B Flight (10-18), C Flight (19-28) and Ladies Flight.

On the distaff side, Joaan Deo, will be looking to retain the title she won in 2016. Deo defeated Shaunella Webster after recording a total Net 138 and a Gross of 180.

Meanwhile, as preparations intensify for the Guyana Open, local golfers will meet again today in the Maersk Sealand golf tournament.

Tee-off time is 12:30hrs at the country’s lone golf course at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.