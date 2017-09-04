Teen allegedly brutalised by businessman

— police reportedly paid to cover up matter

THE parents of a 16-year-old Aishalton teenager plans to leave no stone unturned following the savage “torture” of their son which they allege was done by a Lethem businessman and his employees last Wednesday at the Marudi Mountains backdam.

Reports are that the boy was beaten into an unconscious state by the businessman and two associates last Wednesday morning in the Marudi Mountains mining fields in the Rupununi, after the men accused the former Richard Ishmael Secondary School student of theft.

According to the young man’s stepfather, Stanly Young, his son works in the backdam where the family has a mining claim.

He said on Tuesday night of last week, his stepson along with friends went and partied at a popular spot in the area which he noted is next door to the businessman’s shop.

Young, a former police sergeant, said his stepson went to the businessman’s shop while under the influence of alcohol and asked for some food during the night as he partied with his friends.

Reports from the area are that the young man left the shop and slept the night in a truck, which was parked some 100 metres from the shop.

According to a resident of Aishalton, on Wednesday morning, the businessman and two employees went to the truck, pulled the sleeping teenager out of the vehicle and accused him of stealing from his shop.

Reports are that the businessman, who is well-connected in the Rupununi , placed his boot on the teenager’s throat as he inflicted a sound thrashing with a piece of hose which is used in mining pits.

BROKEN TEETH

According to an eyewitness, as two men held the lad, the businessman asked for a piece of metal and when provided with the instrument, he continued to beat the teen, breaking two of his teeth in the process.

The teen was left lying on the roadway following the ordeal as he groaned in pain.

Young said that while he is not defending his stepson for the accusation of theft levelled against him, he is upset at the manner in which the incident was treated by police ranks who went to investigate it.

He said he was told about the incident several hours after it had occurred, noting that his stepson was taken to the Romanex Mining operations in the Marudi area where a medex tended to the injured lad.

“They said he was in and out of consciousness,” the concerned man noted.

Young said when he arrived at the medical centre at the mining operations, he was told that his stepson’s condition was dire, and as such, he was rushed out from the area on an all-terrain vehicle to Aishalton, some 30 miles away.

Young said as he prepared to leave the mining fields for Aishalton, he encountered two young police ranks and he alleged that the officers informed him that there was nothing they could have done, since the businessman had offered to “settle the matter.”

He said he grew angry at the ranks’ statement, noting that as a former policeman, he understands that no one “can take the law into his own hands and get away with it.”

He said when he visited his stepson at the Aishalton Hospital on Thursday, the young man refused to say anything, since he was offered a sum of $300,000 by the businessman to remain quiet.

He said later in the day, his stepson discharged himself from the hospital and managed to travel back into the backdam to the family’s mining operations.

FEARFUL

The stepfather said that when he enquired of his wife about his stepson’s condition, she told him that the teen was fearful of two police ranks whom he alleged were after their “cut” of the $300,000 bribe which the businessman had offered.

Young said he visited the police station at Aishalton and an officer told him that they had no transportation, and as such, they could not arrest the businessman.

“How can they have no transportation to arrest this man, yet two of them were in the backdam the day of the incident speaking with the same businessman?” Young asked.

He said that he will me making a formal report on the matter to the Lethem Police Station today, since he had no trust in the ranks at the Aishalton Police Station, whom he believes are attempting to cover up the matter.

He said the businessman’s actions amounts to torture and he plans to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet.

Repeated calls by this publication to the number of the businessman for a comment on Sunday night proved futile.