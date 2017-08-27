Suriname beat Guyana 1-0 to win IGG female football title

By Rawle Toney in Suriname

CANDY Chin See Chong scored late in the second half to give Suriname a 1-0 win over Guyana and ultimately hand her country the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) female football title.

Chong had scored a double on Friday during Suriname’s 3-1 win, but yesterday at the Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Guyana was tidy in defence and kept the dangerous forward at bay.

Kwakwani’s 12-year-old ‘Wonder Kid’ Jalade Trim, along with Tiandi Smith, kept the Surinamese defenders busy throughout the entertaining 90 minutes contest, but they couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

After the game, Guyana’s head coach, Akilha Castello, said “I’m proud of these girls. Sometimes it’s really not about the result. Yes, we would’ve love to win and I think they did their best, but if we look at where they came from and how they started, I feel this result is a win for us.”

Castello added, “We will go back home, keep working on the programme; we will get the result. The girls will go back to their academies and work on getting better.”