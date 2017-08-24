Beharry staff robbed at gunpoint

–just doors from Queenstown home

CHARISSA Rampersaud, Training Manager at Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc., was on Tuesday night robbed at gunpoint on Anira Street, Queenstown, a few doors from her home.

According to Commander of ‘A’ Division, the 36-year-old had just parked her vehicle and was walking towards her home after work at about 19:15hrs when a white motorcar PSS 8175 drove up alongside her and a man emerged with a gun and grabbed her handbag.

Chapman said that Rampersaud had in her handbag at the time some personal documents, a pair of sunglasses, her Samsung Galaxy cell-phone, cash and an iPod.

Except for a few bruises and scrapes when she fell onto the roadway as the assailant snatched her handbag, the woman was otherwise unharmed.

The Commander confirmed that the matter was reported to the police, and that it is being investigated, as the occupants of the car are persons of interest.

The incident has reportedly left Rampersaud tramautised.