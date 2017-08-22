Region 1 woman allegedly stabs spouse to death

POLICE are investigating the murder of a labourer who succumbed to a stab wound allegedly inflicted by his common-law wife at Dredge Creek, on the Upper Pomeroon River on Monday.

Reports are that Alfro Adams, called “Fro”, of Moruca, North West District, was involved in a fight with his common-law wife at the woman’s aunt’s home in Dredge Creek on Monday.

The two have been together for the past six years and have an 18-month-old child together.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Adams regularly consumes alcohol and would abuse his wife, so the woman decided to leave their Moruca home and head for the Pomeroon River to stay with an aunt.

It was at the said aunt’s home, the police say, that an argument between the two ensued, and Adams assaulted her.

The woman, in turn, allegedly picked up a pair of scissors she was earlier using to make handicraft and stabbed Adams to the right of his chest.

She subsequently ran away, while her relatives took Adams to the Charity Hospital to seek medical attention, but he died around 17:00hrs.

The suspect remains on the run.