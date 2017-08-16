12-yr-old raped by taxi driver in Linden

THE Linden police are continuing their search for a taxi driver who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl on Saturday night.

The child was a passenger of the taxi driver. According to E’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent, Fazil Karimbaksh, the incident allegedly took place at approximately 22:30 hrs at the Kara Kara ‘Back Road’, a few minutes after the victim and her three friends joined the car to be taken to Amelia’s Ward.

The teen was taken a police station and then to the Mackenzie Hospital where a medical examination was done which proved that she was raped. The alleged rapist, the commander said, has since been eluding the police who have been searching for him.

A relative of the girl told this newspaper that she had earlier attended a church function in Georgetown with her friends, and was at the time coming home when the driver, with whom she is familiar, refused to stop for her friends who told him where they were coming off.

After they realised something was amiss, the three friends forcefully exited the car but she was unlucky, since she was in the front seat and was strapped down with the seat beat. “After we hear what happen, we start searching all over the Ward for her, we even went back to the friends’ house because we thought she went hiding somewhere and while searching we see she walking coming up the hill in blood, could barely walk,” the relative said.

The girl then revealed to them that the driver had allegedly taken her back to Kara Kara, where he threw her in the back seat and raped her. “We took her to police station and a female police took her to the hospital and it show she was raped, all her underwear had blood, all she skin black and blue and bruise up,” the relative related.

They also alleged that the driver is a known serial rapist who had committed similar acts in the past. The teen continues to receive counselling. Relatives have commended the police for the work they have done so far and are encouraging young girls to be extra careful when travelling at nights in short-drop cars.