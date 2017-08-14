Kwakwani mini-bus drivers increase fares

— in protest over deplorable condition of road

RESIDENTS of the Region 10 community of Kwakwani are now forced to pay one-way minibus fares to Linden at $2,500, an increase of $500.

Bus drivers have blamed the increase on the state of the Linden to Kwakwani trail, which state has been described as deplorable, especially when it rains.

Not only is the state of the road resulting in frequent trips to mechanic shops, according to the drivers, but more gasoline, since the commute is sometimes up the two hours longer, given the state of the road.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, chairman for the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Merna Adrian bemoaned the situation, since it has created a ripple economic effect on the entire community.

Adrian said the increased fare means an increase in the prices for goods that have to be transported in Linden. Given the lack of jobs in Kwakwani and the stagnation of the economy, residents have protested the situation, but can do little about it since the drivers too have a valid point.

“With the fares going up, everything gone up and when fares go up, it don’t go back down, is now $2,500. We have to pay to go to Linden and they are saying is because of the road; last week, I travel on the road and it was bad, because the rain fall but I don’t know what is the state now with the sun shining,” Adrian said.

Speaking to another resident on the matter, the pensioner said the road situation is one that has been plaguing the residents for decades now and while works are currently being done, very little improvement is being seen.

“I really don’t understand what going on, because y’all hearing monies allocated for the road, contractor working on the road and the road not getting better and now they up the fare, and you can’t vex with them bus man, I was a driver and I know what it is like,” the resident expressed.

Regional Vice-Chairman Elroy Adolph, who is also a resident of Kwakwani, told the Guyana Chronicle that extensive repair works had commenced on the road, the first phase being from Linden to Kwakwani, but the rainy season has interrupted the smooth flow.

“What really happen is that they start the road late and when the rains start, the work was affected, but now that the sunny season coming up back, they should be able to start back.”

Adolph said that he hopes the government expedites the repair works and takes advantage of the sunny season. He also revealed that the bus drivers promised to return the fare to $2,000, once the road is fixed.

Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford who has responsibility for Kwakwani, when asked whether he has made representation to central Government on behalf of the residents, answered in the affirmative and said that he was currently in conversation with the engineer with responsibility for the road.

Rutherford also said that Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is also aware of the situation. Residents have also laid part of the blame at the feet of the contractor, whom they deemed incompetent and it has been alleged by an official who sought anonymity, that the materials used to construct the road are sluggishly thrown on the surface and roughly graded down.

When heavy-duty trucks and other vehicles pass, the road is opened and the road is left with huge holes. When it rains, the vehicles experience tremendous difficulty to pass and have to engage in teams pushing as the vehicle is most times stuck. Under normal weather conditions, it would take a bus driver approximately three hours to reach their destination, but in inclement weather conditions, it would take about 4-5 hours.