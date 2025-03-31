Automated speed-ticketing system to become operational April 7

-as gov’t rolls out cutting-edge technology to enforce traffic laws

-President Ali calls initiative ‘critical step’ forward in reducing accidents, saving lives

A NEW automated speed-ticketing system will be introduced from April 7 to help improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, the government disclosed on Sunday.

This state-of-the-art system, powered by advanced speed cameras and radar speed signs connected to cloud-based infrastructure, will detect and ticket speeding violations, ensuring seamless and fair enforcement of traffic laws.

The statement explained that this initiative is part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project, a collaborative effort between the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

“As part of this project, new radar speed signs and speed cameras have been installed across Guyana to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns.

“The automated speed cameras will detect vehicles exceeding the speed limit, and tickets will be generated automatically without manual processing. If a driver’s contact details are registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), they will receive a notification via SMS or email with details of the violation. If their contact details are not registered, a physical ticket will be delivered to their address,” the statement said, adding that the data collected from this system will also help authorities develop effective strategies to reduce speeding and improve road safety.

It added that the deployment of these technologies highlights the government’s commitment to using innovation and data-driven solutions to enhance traffic management across the country.

According to the statement, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “As our country expands and embraces new infrastructure, we must also adopt advanced technologies that enhance safety and accountability. The automated speed- enforcement system, combined with real-time traffic monitoring, represents a critical step forward in ensuring compliance with traffic laws, reducing accidents, and ultimately saving lives.”

This system is fully automated and autonomous, ensuring impartial and consistent enforcement. No manual intervention is possible, making it impossible for offenders to manipulate or bypass fines. All violations must either be paid for or contested in court.

The statement added that to enhance convenience, the government has partnered with MMG to enable direct payment of fines via its platform. Additionally, violations will soon be accessible in the GRA’s “Padna” app, allowing drivers to easily check and process payments online.

“Speeding has become a major cause of road fatalities in Guyana and with the rapid expansion of highways and road networks, ensuring compliance with traffic laws has never been more crucial. The SRIS Project, through the deployment of radar speed signs and automated enforcement tools, is a testament to the government’s commitment to integrating technology into public-safety efforts.

“In the coming days, the government will launch a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate drivers on how the system works, what to expect, and how to comply,” the statement said.

Further, the government used the opportunity to urge all motorists to follow speed limits and drive responsibly.

“The goal of this initiative is not to penalise drivers, but to create a safer, smarter, and more secure road network for all Guyanese,” the statement added.

In January, data gathered through the use of newly established traffic cameras and the installation of new radar speed signs provided invaluable insights into the behaviour of road users, particularly when it comes to speeding.

The data, which was collected over the course of several days, revealed that between seven per cent and 11 per cent of road users are exceeding speed limits during peak hours.

Last year, the government began the installation of smart cameras along several major highways across the country, which have captured more than 60,000 instances of drivers speeding.

More recently, the GPF and the NDMA began installing new radar speed signs connected to advanced cloud infrastructure as part of the SRIS Project.

The signs are designed to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns, and the data generated from these signs will be used to implement strategies aimed at reducing speeds and improving road safety across Guyana.

At a year-end press conference, the Head of State had revealed that the GPF had made significant strides in addressing road-safety issues.

The country had recorded a 20 per cent decrease in fatal accidents, with serious accidents decreasing by two per cent and minor accidents decreasing by three per cent. Meanwhile, the GPF has issued 42,748 speeding tickets.

And between 2023 and 2024, the number of summonses executed increased from 10,003 to 13,364, while the number of warrants executed increased from 1,365 to 2,398.

The President had said that these improvements were the result of a multi-pronged approach, including enhanced enforcement, education campaigns and the implementation of new technologies such as electronic speed meters and an e-ticketing system.

Speeding tickets alone accounted for $320,610,000 in payable fines.

Additionally, warrants executed increased by 1,033, generating $2.1 million more in revenue; summonses executed rose by 3,361, reflecting a more robust judicial follow-up system.

The use of technology, including ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras, body cameras and electronic-based theoretical examinations for prospective drivers, was instrumental in addressing unlawful behaviour and promoting safer driving practices.