PNCR will not bend backwards

–Norton stands firm against AFC’s rhetoric, says party will not allow ‘eye pass’

-as potential coalition partner demands 40% power share, maintains Hughes will be presidential candidate

THOUGH expressing the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) willingness to engage in coalitions with other political groups, the party’s leader Aubrey Norton has made it clear that they would not allow any party member or ally to take advantage of their efforts.

“We are committed to working towards coalition, but we ain’t going to let nobody eyes pass we,” he told a gathering on Saturday, emphasising the party’s strong position in negotiations and its refusal to allow any unfair advantage.

“We are well aware that we are better together, we are well aware we carry the burden of the work.”

This was just a day after Norton told a press conference that he will not budge on a resolution that was adopted at his party’s congress last year.

“My party has decided at the congress that I will be the presidential candidate,” he said.

The PNCR Leader has consistently maintained that should he not be presidential candidate; the other person must be approved by him.

He had even emphasised that the PNCR, as the largest party in the coalition, is entitled to the presidential candidacy and would not relinquish this role to a smaller party.

For several months, the PNCR and the Alliance For Change (AFC) led by Nigel Hughes were said to be in discussions regarding the rebirth of a coalition ahead of the 2025 national and regional polls.

It was widely reported that talks were put on “life support” because of what appears to be a power struggle and distrust among stakeholders.

“This party will not allow anybody to ride on your backs. We are prepared to engage and be reasonable, but we are not prepared to bend over backwards. We have seen the dangers of bending over backward positions,” Norton added.

AFC MAKES DEMANDS

Meanwhile, the AFC said in a statement on Sunday said that it has passed several resolutions which includes a 40 per cent power share and Hughes being the presidential candidate if the party is to coalesce with the APNU.

In a statement the party disclosed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) at a special meeting held earlier in the day approved conditions for coalition with APNU.

The meeting was held to specifically address, the status of discussions between the APNU and the AFC on the formation of a coalition to contest the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The statement said that lead negotiator for the AFC Alston Stewart provided the meeting with a comprehensive report on the work done by both teams and exactly where talks currently stand.

The meeting was chaired by Hughes and was fully attended. The other two negotiators, co-founders of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan and Raphael Trotman were also at the meeting.

“After more than four hours of robust, open and candid discussions, the Party passed the following resolutions:

1.The AFC will accept a 60-40 split at all levels of government with 60% of the positions being held by representatives of the APNU.

2.The Party from which the Presidential Candidate is named, shall not be permitted to nominate and/or occupy the position of the Leader of the List.

3.In keeping with the earlier unanimous decision of the NEC in January of this year, Party Leader Nigel Hughes shall be the Party’s Presidential Candidate,” the party said.

The meeting acknowledged the tremendous work done by the negotiating team and expressed its appreciation.

The meeting further mandated the team to relay its resolution to the team from the APNU.