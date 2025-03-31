News Archives
Jordan charged with misconduct over sale of five acres of land for $2.4M valued $150M
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU+AFC government, Winston Jordan (Japheth Savory photo)
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU+AFC government, Winston Jordan, was charged this morning with misconduct in public office.

The charge stems from his signing of a vesting order for the sale of five acres of land—valued at $150 million—for $2.4 million. The land is part of Plantation Goedverwagting and Sparendaam on the East Coast of Demerara.

It is alleged that the offence was committed between February 25, 2020, and June 11, 2020.

Jordan was not required to enter a plea and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

He is being represented by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, and attorney-at-law Dawn Cush.

His next appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

The charge was instituted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)— an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The police contends that the land was sold at a price grossly under its true value.

