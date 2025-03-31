Amazonia Forever initiative aligns with Guyana’s LCDS

-Minister Singh says during roundtable discussion

-emphasises country’s ‘strong’ commitment to preserving its vast rainforest

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, recently participated in a high-level roundtable discussion on ‘Amazonia Forever’ – an umbrella programme to boost coordination for the Amazon Region.

The roundtable was part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group 2025 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors, which is currently underway in Santiago, Chile.

During discussion, Dr. Singh noted that the Amazonia Forever initiative aligns with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy, offering a platform for sharing experiences and preparing for COP27.

According to a post on his Facebook page, the minister further emphasised Guyana’s strong commitment to preserving its Amazonian rainforest, which covers 85 per cent of its land, making it one of the most heavily forested countries with the lowest deforestation rate in the world.

He also used the opportunity to highlight that Guyana views its forest as both a natural treasure and an economic asset, providing global climate services and housing significant biodiversity.

The minister noted that Guyana is participating in playing a leading role in the launching of a global biodiversity alliance.

On behalf of Guyana, and the region more broadly, he thanked the President of the IDB, Mr. Ilan Goldfajn, and the leadership of the bank, for launching and continuing this initiative, and reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to Amazonia Forever, the post said.