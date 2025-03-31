Guyanese should feel confident in US firm support for Guyana’s territorial integrity- US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson says

By Samuel Sukhnandan

THE United States of America, under the new Donald Trump administration, has stated its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

This firm commitment was reiterated during the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that any threats to the Guyanese territory will not be tolerated by the United States.

This commitment strengthens deterrence against Venezuelan aggression and gives a high level of assurance that the US has Guyana’s back.

During an exclusive interview, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston said Rubio’s message was direct and clear.

“He did not mince his words. He said the United States firmly supports Guyana’s territorial integrity. The secretary of state said there will be consequences for adventurism and consequences for aggressive action.”

Houston said that the Trump administration keeps its word, and the commitment Secretary of State Rubio made to the people of Guyana is a commitment that everyone can trust.

“So, I would really lean in on that commitment, and as was said during that visit, we would not allow illegitimate territorial claims to impede the dreams of Guyana and its people. I am very confident in the secretary’s words, and I think this is something that the Guyanese people can be confident in as well,” she added.

Furthermore, the US Spokesperson said Secretary Rubio’s decision to make two visits to the Caribbean so early in his tenure, sends a clear signal of the administration’s strong commitment to the hemisphere.

She is of the firm view that the visit also provided an important opportunity for both nations to align on key priorities and set a course for cooperation in multiple areas ranging from security, trade, energy, and agriculture, among others.

“Our relationship with Guyana is strong and longstanding, and US companies are eager to do business in Guyana beyond the oil and gas sector. This is a testament to the economic partnership and really the attractiveness of the Guyanese market.”

Rubio signed an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guyana during his visit.

This historic MoU, Houston added, was also a great example of how together both nations can work to address other major regional problems that would impact families, such as crime, organised gangs, and narco-trafficking.

She said: “This is an example of our tangible commitment to work together to prevent criminal activity that really destabilises the region and destabilises both of our nations as it relates to our communities and families.”

The US official avowed that the US wants Guyana and the Caribbean to succeed since Guyana’s success benefits both the US and the Caribbean.

“The success of this visit also addressed how we (the US and Guyana) would navigate today’s global challenges and how important it is to strengthen our economic and security cooperation so we can create safer, more secure, and more prosperous nation(s).”

Rubio’s visit to Guyana as part of a three-nation Caribbean tour mark the third visit by a US Secretary of State to Guyana in less than five years.