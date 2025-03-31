Nigel Hughes ‘does not have broad-based appeal to lead coalition’ –Sherod Duncan highlights

IN a recent article published on his Online blog, Credible Sources, Alliance For Change (AFC) Executive Member Sherod Duncan highlighted that his party leader and presidential candidate, Nigel Hughes does not have the broad-based appeal to lead a coalition of parties to defeat the incumbent People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in general and regional elections slated for later this year.

Duncan relied on an Online poll administered by the AFC to support this position.

“A poll conducted by the AFC reportedly found that its leader, Nigel Hughes, does not have the broad-based appeal required to lead the coalition at this time,” he stated in the blog post which was published on Sunday.

The AFC is currently in talks with the People’s National Congress-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on the possibility of forming a coalition to contest the 2025 elections which are expected in November.

Duncan went on to quote a source in the AFC who suggested that: “The public is deeply politically engaged, but it has not coalesced around Nigel Hughes’ leadership. In fact, many of his public engagements have struggled to attract significant crowds. The people are ready for change, but not for Nigel. This is highly regrettable.”

The two parties have not been able to find common ground on who should lead a joint ticket, with APNU’s leader and presidential candidate Aubrey Norton insisting that his party will not be divested of the top position by any smaller force.

Meanwhile, the AFC has struggled to establish a presence since the defeat of and subsequent attempts by the APNU+AFC coalition to rig the 2020 general and regional elections.

Duncan, who had been defeated last year by Hughes for the top position in the AFC, also revealed that there is a “small anti-PNCR/APNU coalition faction” within the AFC actively working on a separate political alliance.

He said that sources have indicated that this alternative coalition could potentially include several parties which currently make up the APNU.

However, he stopped short of mentioning any alliance with Team Mohameds which the AFC has been in talks with for several weeks now.

Team Mohameds is led by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed who has been campaigning against the incumbent People’s Progressive Party (PPP) since he was sanctioned by the US last year for tax evasion, money laundering and gold smuggling.

Azruddin and his father Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed have engaged Hughes and General Secretary of the AFC, Raphael Trotman.

Vice-President and General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo pointed to the connections between the AFC and the Mohameds, stating that Guyanese will not be fooled again by that party, no matter who they attempt to use as a cover to win back political power.