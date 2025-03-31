PM hails EMC’s two decades of excellence in environmental stewardship

-underscores critical role of environmental impact assessments in Guyana’s sustainable development

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has applauded Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) for two decades of excellence in environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

While delivering the keynote address at EMC’s 20th Anniversary Corporate reception on Friday evening at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, the Prime Minister commended EMC’s founder, Mr. Shyam Nokta, for his leadership and pioneering role in shaping Guyana’s environmental governance.

He lauded EMC for setting the “gold standard” in environmental impact assessments (EIAs), noting that the firm has earned a reputation for scientific rigor, thoroughness, and adherence to the highest environmental standards.

The Prime Minister emphasised that EIAs are essential not only for protecting ecosystems, but also for safeguarding human health and well-being, as they help prevent pollution, mitigate risks, and ensure sustainable development.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental protection, calling it one of the fundamental pillars of Guyana’s sustainable development model.

“Environmental sustainability is not just about protecting forests and rivers; it is about securing livelihoods, ensuring food and water security, and maintaining the natural beauty that makes Guyana unique. Our ecosystems provide invaluable services, from carbon sequestration to flood control, and we must recognise that preserving them is not just an ethical duty but an economic necessity,” he said.

Besides outlining plans to strengthen environmental legislation and build institutional capacity as the Government enhances environmental protection, the prime minister also stressed the importance of a well-resourced Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure robust oversight and enforcement.

“An empowered EPA is not a hindrance to investment; it is a safeguard against poor decision-making that could compromise our long-term sustainability,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Government’s stance on reviewing environmental protection laws to close loopholes and enhance enforcement mechanisms, ensuring that EIAs remain a strict requirement for major projects.

“There must be no room for weakening environmental safeguards in the name of rapid development,” he said, adding: “Strong laws and regulations will ensure that economic growth does not come at the cost of environmental degradation, deforestation, pollution, or harm to human health. Guyana’s future depends on a legal framework that prioritises both progress and protection, creating a model for sustainable development that benefits all.”

Looking towards the future, the Prime Minister called for increased investment in environmental studies and capacity-building to nurture a new generation of experts in environmental management.

“We need scientists, policymakers, and business leaders who understand that economic growth and environmental conservation are not mutually exclusive—they must go hand in hand,” he said.

Overall, the Prime Minister said that EMC has changed the dynamics of environmental development over the last two decades, which has positively affected the country.

“For 20 years, this organisation has been providing rigorous environmental assessments that have led to better, more responsible development. Their work reminds us that the choices we make today will define the Guyana of tomorrow.” (OPM)