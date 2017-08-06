ALLOTTED NINE MONTHS ENOUGH TO RESOLVE ALL CHALLENGES TO TOBACCO LEGISLATION

CONSUMER advocates worldwide continuously try to educate the public as to the dangers to health of tobacco use and to support or advocate measures to curb the use of tobacco. Accordingly, whenever a country introduces or strengthens legislation controlling tobacco, consumer people applaud.

So when the Guyana Parliament on July 27 passed the Tobacco Control Bill, it was regarded as a historic landmark

.

Tobacco, like the potato, the hammock and quinine, was among the things the world adopted from Amerindian culture. Among Amerindians, its use was strictly restricted to certain religious rites and it was never used outside of those rites as it came to be in the West. Its disastrous effects therefore never affected Amerindian people.

The tobacco leaf contains a large number of dangerous poisons and when these are ingested by smoking or otherwise, they result in a large number of diseases which destroy health. Among such diseases are asthma, lung cancer, cancers of the mouth and tooth decay, coronary (heart) disease, blood pressure, diabetes and some kidney diseases. Tobacco use by pregnant women could have deleterious effects on their new-born babies. But among the worst effects of tobacco use is that it becomes addictive. The Tobacco Control Legislation, once it is enforced, will certainly help to curb tobacco use and protect the health of the population.

There are other positive spin-offs from a healthier population – the health services would save millions which would have had to be spent on tobacco induced diseases, and worker productivity would have improved with a healthier population who would not now suffer from debilitating diseases caused by tobacco. Most tobacco is used for smoking, though very much smaller amounts are used for snuff and chewing.

The Guyana Legislation adopts most of the policies of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Framework Control on Tobacco Control (FCTC). Many Caribbean countries have adopted the CROSQU model and the Guyana Consumers’ Association (GCA) was hoping that some input could have come from this model, in particular, the graphic illustrations on the cigarette boxes of the various diseases which could affect tobacco users. In any case, the CROSQU model does not differ from FCTC’s.

The Guyana Legislation covers a number of areas but we will refer to only a few of them: The Law now establishes a Tobacco Control Council which will advise the Minister. The Council is not cumbrous, in the sense of not having too many members and a representative of the GCA is expected to serve on it.

The Legislation will protect minors from tobacco usage. It is estimated that 15 to 20 percent of Guyanese school children have smoked or regularly smoke. Smoking is reducing in all developed countries and the tobacco companies are making less money there. They are therefore turning their marketing energies to the developing countries and the youth are especially targetted. They are now making more profits from the developing countries than the developed ones.

Another important aspect of the legislation is designed to prevent people from being affected from secondary smoke. Although one does not smoke, if one inhales smoke from other smokers, one’s health is equally at risk. Thus, smoking is forbidden in all public places where secondary smoke could affect others. In effect, smokers should not smoke in public but only in their own homes.

Cigarette displays and advertising are limited. All advertisements must be truthful and carry health warnings. Various brands trying to outdo each other by advertisements would be discouraged. And, cigarette and tobacco sponsorship of sports events would be forbidden.

In selling cigarettes, dispensers which used to be established in places like airports and ferry stellings will be removed. Selling in trays or roadside stalls where one or two cigarettes were sold, even to children, would now be forbidden. Such sellers would have to sell a minimum of 10 sticks.

The Demerara Tobacco Company (DEMTOCO) has issued public advertisements calling for the legislation to be sent to a Select Committee of the Legislature for further review. Among the many points made by the company, is that it will adversely affect the “tobacco industry”. What is being termed “the tobacco industry” is simply a distribution agent of a foreign company whose profits are repatriated abroad. In any case, DEMTOCO is well aware of how to live with the ‘Tobacco Legislation’ and this was said at an Annual General Meeting of the company chaired by Ms Cavill de Zavala, who assured shareholders that the company had in place methods and procedures how to deal with such legislation, since it has been dealing with such legislation in most of the countries in which British American Tobacco (BAT) operates.

The legislation could be strengthened by the establishment countrywide of facilities to help addicts break the habit and at the same time educating them and their families of the dangers of tobacco. Also, in the primary and secondary schools as well as the Teachers Training College, an input could be made of the dangers of tobacco usage.

Enforcement is the achilles heel of this valuable legislation and the Ministry of Public Health which is tasked with the responsibility of administering the Act must begin work immediately since all the difficulties and challenges must and can be resolved in the allotted nine months.