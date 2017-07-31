One killed, another surrenders

–as Joint Services hunt down prison escapees

GUNFIRE disturbed the tranquility of East Ruimveldt Sunday at midday as members of the Joint Forces took out Lusignan Prison escapee, Clive Forde, during an armed confrontation.

Clive Forde called “El Sinkie” was one of 13 prison escapees who tunnelled out of the Lusignan Prison a week ago.

Police in a statement said Forde was mortally wounded during an operation to recapture him in the East Ruimveldt, Georgetown area.

A 9MM pistol with a magazine and 11 live rounds were found a short distance from his body.

Police said based on intelligence gathered, the escapee was hiding out in a house in the Ruimveldt area and a planned operation was launched.

During the operation, the escapee opened fire on the police who responded while he was fleeing on foot.

The operation and death of Forde were subsequently confirmed by acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine.

Reports indicate that the escapee of Lot 68 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, had visited his home after escaping and police later learned that he was in the area.

After realising the police were combing the area, Forde decided to flee, but was cornered at the East La Penitence Market, resulting in him seeking refuge on a dam in the squatting area.

He was mortally wounded between a fence and a latrine. His remains which bore multiple gunshot wounds were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital before being transferred to the Lyken Funeral Parlour.

“This man even walked in front of the East La Penitence Police Outpost before and no one recognised him; is either these escapees stupid, or they carefree, because I can’t see why all of them feel so confident to return home and not be caught,” one East La Penitence resident said.

One woman in the area told the Guyana Chronicle that when gunshots started ringing out, she dropped to the floor and grabbed her children and stayed there until the entire episode was completed.

She said when the police were finished the area was littered with spent shells.

Another resident said police bullets shattered her louvres and smashed up her plastic tub.

“The police kicked down the gate and run into the yard, damaged my tub and clothes, shoot at my louvres and even used one of my sheets to wrap the wanted man in to take him away,” the woman of 459 Front Road, East Ruimveldt Phase Two Squatting area, said. She is hoping to receive some compensation.

Meanwhile, acting Commissioner Ramnarine on Sunday evening also confirmed that another Lusignan Prison escapee, Kerry Cromwell, surrendered to police.

Police said that Cromwell’s mother contacted a senior government functionary and related their willingness to disclose Cromwell’s whereabouts and their concerns for his safety.

His mother, along with other relatives, on the advice of the government functionary, took Cromwell to the Brickdam Police Station where he was placed under arrest and is being held.

On Saturday, another escapee Stafrei Alexander, was captured in Berbice. Police are hunting for the remaining five escapees.