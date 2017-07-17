Suspected bandit shot dead at Tuschen

SUNDAY evening ended tragically for 33-year-old Eon Currency, called “Muscle” and “Slingerz Outlaw” of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) after he was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man’s shirtless body was found tangled on a red bicycle which he was reportedly riding up to the time of his death. He was shot to the forehead and reportedly collapsed along the roadside where he died.

The man, who some claimed to be a vendor, was well known in the village. According to reports, Currency used to collude with other notorious characters and robbed persons at the ‘Blacka’ dam at Tuschen New Scheme.

Muscle was reportedly involved in a robbery sometime back, during which a policeman’s gun was stolen.

“Oh S#%^! His name is muscle. He is a big time bandit. Dem does rob people at the Blacka at night and he does deh selling back their jewellery at Stabroek,” one resident, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, shared.

Investigators have indicated that they will not be ruling out the possibility of robbery as the motive for the killing.