Digicel Football.. Wins for Corentyne Comprehensive High, Vryman’s Erven Secondary

CORENTYNE Comprehensive High and Vryman’s Erven Secondary sealed their berth to the next round by defeating Winifred Gaskin Memorial and New Amsterdam Technical Institute respectively, when the 7th edition of the Digicel Secondary Schools Championship got underway at the Burnham Park last Thursday and Friday.

Last Thursday’s fixture saw Corentyne Comprehensive easing pass Winifred Gaskin 5-0; thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Issono Fields in the 28th, 45th, and 60th minute. Notably, both teams fielded an 8- man unit.

Opening the account for Comprehensive High was Quinton Crandon who found the back of the net twice–early in the 14th and then again in the 21st minute.

In the other match on Friday last, Vryman’s Erven were too much for a hapless NATI unit; defeating them 5-0, the same scoreline as the previous fixture. As early as the 4th minute, Vrymans Erven started their quest for goals; one coming from the boot of Sherwin Nicholson. The scoreline at halftime read 1-0.

When the whistle blew to begin the second half of the encounter, Vryman’s Erven signaled their intention to further dominate; scoring four additional goals : in the 48th ,53rd ,55th and 69th.

The next round of matches which are carded for today will have an exciting double-header–Skeldon Line Path battling Manchester Secondary from 13:30hrs and JC. Chandisingh vs Lower Corentyne secondary at Burnham Park at 15:30hrs

(Colin Bynoe).