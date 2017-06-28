School teacher bound, gagged, robbed of over $1 million in valuables

A SCHOOL teacher was, on Tuesday morning, awakened, threatened and robbed of about one million dollars by two armed bandits just after 02:015hrs at her Lot 39 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam home, Berbice.

Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam, told reporters that the teacher, Melissa Ramdhan, was awakened by the intruders who were armed with knives and cutlasses. The bandits, who are of mixed race and of African descent respectively, carted off gold jewellery, a laptop computer, a wristwatch, a shoulder bag and cash.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that the bandits, after attacking the teacher, gagged her mouth and tied her hands to the bed frame before raising the volume of the television, prior to demanding the valuables.

At the time of incident, the teacher was occupying the lower flat of the two-storey building. After entering the home, the bandits demanded the valuables from Ramdhan then sprayed the woman with an irritant resulting in her becoming unconscious.

After regaining consciousness, the men reportedly untied her before forcing her to the upper flat where her relatives lived.

Sanjeev Rambaran, the woman’s nephew, told reporters that he was awakened following a loud banging at their door, and upon looking through the window, observed that his uncle Khrishna Sukhoo had sustained a wound to his head. “He said somebody lashed [him] across his head with a cutlass. I called out to neighbours, but no one responded. I then call for the police who came 30 minutes later,” he said.

Meanwhile, neighbours revealed that fear fell over them after being awakened by the noise. “ ’This time nah lang time.’ We can’t take any chances with bandits today. The incident was unfortunate, but we too have families to protect,” says a resident who has been living in the area for over 40 years .

Investigations are continuing.